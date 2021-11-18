Kelly Kraft shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic

Kelly Kraft hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Kraft stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 12th. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kraft had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kraft's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Kraft had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kraft's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Kraft's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kraft had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.