Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
Bradley tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
