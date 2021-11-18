-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
-
-