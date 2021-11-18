-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd makes 10-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jonathan Byrd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Byrd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Byrd at 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Byrd missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Byrd had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Byrd's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Byrd had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Byrd's 184 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 6 under for the round.
-
-