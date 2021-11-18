-
John Huh delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Huh finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, John Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Huh hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Huh's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 7 under for the round.
