Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Joel Dahmen in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen dials in approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Dahmen finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Joel Dahmen's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
