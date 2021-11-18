  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Joel Dahmen in the first round at the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen dials in approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.