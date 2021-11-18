-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Niemann had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Niemann's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
