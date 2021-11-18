-
Jimmy Walker rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Walker finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Jimmy Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
Walker stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 192-yard par-3 17th. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Walker's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
Walker hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
