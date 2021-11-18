-
Jim Herman putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Jim Herman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Jim Herman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Herman hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.
