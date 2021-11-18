-
Jared Wolfe shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jared Wolfe hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Wolfe's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolfe had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wolfe's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
