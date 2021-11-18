-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Poston got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
-
-