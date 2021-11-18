-
J.J. Spaun delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Spaun finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, J.J. Spaun had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Spaun's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.
