Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
