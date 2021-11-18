-
Hayden Buckley putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hayden Buckley taps in for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Hayden Buckley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Hayden Buckley had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Buckley's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Buckley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 under for the round.
