-
-
Harry Higgs shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 136th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
-
-