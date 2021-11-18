-
-
Hank Lebioda putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Hank Lebioda's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Lebioda had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lebioda's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Lebioda had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 7 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.
-
-