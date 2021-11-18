-
Greyson Sigg shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg holes 12-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Sigg had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Sigg's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 7 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.
