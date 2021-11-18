-
Graeme McDowell shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, McDowell's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, McDowell had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McDowell's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 under for the round.
