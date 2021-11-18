-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Emiliano Grillo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 106th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Grillo's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
