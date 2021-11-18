-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to even for the round.
