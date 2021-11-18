-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim holes bunker shot for eagle at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Doug Ghim makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Ghim's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Ghim chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Ghim had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
