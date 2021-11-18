-
-
Denny McCarthy shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Denny McCarthy rolls in long birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Denny McCarthy makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
McCarthy tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 4 under for the round.
-
-