Davis Riley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Davis Riley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Riley hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Riley's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Riley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Riley's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Riley's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
