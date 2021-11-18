-
David Skinns delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Skinns rolls in 10-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
David Skinns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Skinns finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, David Skinns had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Skinns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Skinns's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Skinns had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 6 under for the round.
