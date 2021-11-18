-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by David Lipsky in the first round at the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
David Lipsky's tight tee shot leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, David Lipsky hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lipsky finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 14th, David Lipsky's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
-
-