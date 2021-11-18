  • Corey Conners putts himself to a 8-under 62 in first round of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners' bunker play leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.