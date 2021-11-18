-
-
Corey Conners putts himself to a 8-under 62 in first round of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Corey Conners' bunker play leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 6th at 8 under with Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Talor Gooch; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Corey Conners's 72 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Conners chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Conners's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 7 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 8 under for the round.
-
-