Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Kirk had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
