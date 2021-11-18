-
Chesson Hadley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the first at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Chesson Hadley's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 7 under for the round.
