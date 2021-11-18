-
Cameron Young shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Young hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Young's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Young's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Young chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Young chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Young had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Young to 5 under for the round.
