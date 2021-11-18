  • Cameron Smith shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.