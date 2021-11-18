Cameron Smith shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

Cameron Smith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Smith had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Smith's tee shot went 284 yards to the native area, his second shot went 106 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Smith to even for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Smith hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Smith hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smith's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Smith's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Smith had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 7 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Smith chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Smith to 6 under for the round.