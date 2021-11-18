-
-
Callum Tarren putts himself to an even-par first round of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 136th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Callum Tarren's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Tarren hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Tarren hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Tarren had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.
-
-