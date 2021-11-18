-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Burgoon's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
