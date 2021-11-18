-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brice Garnett hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Brice Garnett's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
-
-