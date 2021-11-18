-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Brian Harman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Harman's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
