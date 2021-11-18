Brian Gay shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gay's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Gay had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Gay hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gay's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Gay's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Gay hit his 76 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 5 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 6 under for the round.