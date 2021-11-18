-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Brendon Todd in the first round at the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Todd finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Brendon Todd's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Todd's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
