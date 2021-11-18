-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Brendan Steele in the first round at the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brendan Steele hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Steele finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 11th, Brendan Steele's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Steele's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
-
-