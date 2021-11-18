Brandon Hagy shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hagy's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hagy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 6 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hagy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 7 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 7 under for the round.