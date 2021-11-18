-
-
Austin Smotherman shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Austin Smotherman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smotherman had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Smotherman's 88 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Smotherman hit his 243 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 5 under for the round.
-
-