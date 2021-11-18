-
Austin Cook shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day in 153rd at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Cook's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.
