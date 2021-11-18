-
Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Putnam finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Andrew Putnam had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Putnam's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Putnam had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
