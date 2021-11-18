-
Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Alex Smalley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Smalley's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Smalley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
