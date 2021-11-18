-
-
Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RSM Classic
-
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 142nd at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Alex Noren had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Noren's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-