Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 18, 2021
Highlights
Adam Scott's tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Adam Scott hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 10 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch, and Corey Conners are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Scott's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Scott's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
