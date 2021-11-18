  • Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott's tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.