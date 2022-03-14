Will Zalatoris shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at 2 over for the round.