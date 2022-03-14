Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 under for the round.