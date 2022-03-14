-
Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Berger, Hovland and Dahmen discuss ruling at THE PLAYERS
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Daniel Berger and playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen discuss where Daniel Berger’s approach shot crossed into the water on the par-5 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 under for the round.
