  • Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Daniel Berger and playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen discuss where Daniel Berger’s approach shot crossed into the water on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Berger, Hovland and Dahmen discuss ruling at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Daniel Berger and playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen discuss where Daniel Berger’s approach shot crossed into the water on the par-5 16th hole.