Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Tyrrell Hatton's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 2 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hatton his second shot was a drop and his approach went 82 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.