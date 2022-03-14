Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

In his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Merritt hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.