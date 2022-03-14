Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 22nd at 5 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 532-yard par-5 second, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th Fleetwood hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.