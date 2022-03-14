  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on No. 9 at THE PLAYERS

    In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.