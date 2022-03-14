  • Tom Hoge shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tom Hoge holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge holes bunker shot for eagle at THE PLAYERS

