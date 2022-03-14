Tom Hoge shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the PLAYERS Championship

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Cameron Smith is in 1st at 13 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 2nd at 12 under; and Paul Casey is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hoge chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 369-yard par-4 12th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hoge his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 69 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hoge to 4 over for the round.